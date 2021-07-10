PAYCENT Reaches Market Cap of $92,998.37 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $92,998.37 and $55.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

