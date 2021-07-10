PayPoint (LON:PAY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 595 ($7.77). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 579 ($7.56), with a volume of 70,536 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,753.34. The firm has a market cap of £399.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.00%.

In related news, insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 63 shares of company stock worth $37,800.

PayPoint Company Profile (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

