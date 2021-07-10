PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.80% of PC Connection worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $44.35 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.73.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

