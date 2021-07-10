PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $305.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.44.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,215. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $1,745,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $96,000. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.