Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 2.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $120.81 and last traded at $120.85. Approximately 26,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,323,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.06.

Specifically, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 918,100 shares worth $103,305,104. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 190.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.18.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

