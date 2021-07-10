Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

PVAC has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.55. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 507,339 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Lasry Marc purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 433.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 101,067 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

