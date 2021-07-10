Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEGRY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pennon Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded Pennon Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pennon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pennon Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRY opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

Pennon Group’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. The 2-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 23rd.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

