Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Position Reduced by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,404 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 19,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $148.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

