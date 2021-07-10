Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

PFMT stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $219.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of -0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,503,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,633,261.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $399,753.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,820,397 shares of company stock worth $5,622,868. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 139,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

