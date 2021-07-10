Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,578,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,117,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

