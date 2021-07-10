Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Trading Down 7.6%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 65,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 343,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.62 million and a PE ratio of -4.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,072,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,939,362.50.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

