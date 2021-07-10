Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 46,691 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 67,668.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,691 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

