Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65,421 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE:UHS opened at $153.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.07.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UHS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.