Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $770,000 Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2,012.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $23.74 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

