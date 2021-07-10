Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.