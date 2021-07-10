Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,777,000 after purchasing an additional 242,324 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 625,889 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,958,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,389,000 after purchasing an additional 111,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 950,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 190,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.08 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.