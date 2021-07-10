Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 5,950 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth about $2,572,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 69.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 176,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 72,636 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGP opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.87.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

