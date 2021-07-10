Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,500 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 88.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,600 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vontier by 103.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 17.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,541,000 after acquiring an additional 537,875 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 55.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,004,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $67,584,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. 616,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.61. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.