Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $140,000 in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 125,795 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 430,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

