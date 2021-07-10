Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LVTX. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

LVTX stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 68,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,573. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.