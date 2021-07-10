Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Pharvaris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $1,399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $683,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHVS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ PHVS traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,009. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $475.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

