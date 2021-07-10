Pinz Capital Management LP Takes $144,000 Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,054,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,205,000 after purchasing an additional 186,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caesarstone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,348,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Caesarstone by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of CSTE traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,308. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52. Caesarstone Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $484.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $146.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

