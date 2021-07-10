Pinz Capital Management LP Takes $157,000 Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth $7,260,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GoHealth stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 527,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,936. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.
In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,532.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,340,875. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
