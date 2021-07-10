Pinz Capital Management LP Takes $157,000 Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth $7,260,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoHealth stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 527,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,936. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,532.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,340,875. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

