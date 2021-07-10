Piper Sandler Raises Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $110.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.10.

Rapid7 stock opened at $102.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,897,421 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

