Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cactus, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cactus in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WHD. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

