PiplCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $114,906.79 and approximately $1.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.41 or 0.00877602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00044771 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

