Pirate Chain One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.46 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00005621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $347.64 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.92 or 0.00320926 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00132716 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00174104 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003077 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,934,510 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

