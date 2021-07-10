Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years.

Shares of PAA opened at $11.12 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

