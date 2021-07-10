Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAGP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plains GP by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,143 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 4,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Plains GP by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

