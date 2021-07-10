Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

POLY opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

