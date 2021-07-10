PlayFuel Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00054525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.77 or 0.00892040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005285 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.