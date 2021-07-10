Polkamarkets Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $139,665.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00053455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.80 or 0.00882852 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,132,745 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.