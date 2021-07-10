Polkastarter Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.83 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $83.83 million and $5.90 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00003432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polkastarter

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,179,082 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

