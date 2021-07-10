Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 702 ($9.17). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 690 ($9.01), with a volume of 290,827 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The stock has a market cap of £96.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 675.43.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.