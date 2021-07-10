PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PQG. CL King increased their price objective on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

PQ Group stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.84. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PQ Group news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

