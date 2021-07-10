Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Price Target Increased to GBX 210 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 212 ($2.77) target price on shares of Premier Miton Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Premier Miton Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 186 ($2.43). 319,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,229. The company has a market cap of £293.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Premier Miton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.85 ($2,351.52).

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

