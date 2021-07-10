Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,225 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $21,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

