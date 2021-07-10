Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

RS stock opened at $151.69 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

