Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after buying an additional 585,072 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,381,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Shares of FMX opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.5771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

