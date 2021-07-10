Profund Advisors LLC Has $784,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.9% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $190.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

