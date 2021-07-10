Profund Advisors LLC Sells 344 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $257.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.15. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.17.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

