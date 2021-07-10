Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $191.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.08. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -330.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

