Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 239 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

Shares of TRP opened at $50.23 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.01.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

