Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,060 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 380.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 257,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,228,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,640,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,317,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 878,681 shares of company stock worth $44,005,785. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.64.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.