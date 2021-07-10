Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 535 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $155.02 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $111.00 and a 12-month high of $155.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.38.

