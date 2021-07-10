Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 6,525 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,200,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,706,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 449.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $8,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.22. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -173.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $367,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Insiders sold 250,291 shares of company stock worth $18,128,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

