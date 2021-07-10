Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

