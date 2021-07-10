Prudential Financial Inc. Has $296,000 Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Atrion by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

ATRI opened at $606.65 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $567.00 and a twelve month high of $745.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $610.94.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

