Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.69.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.58. 2,000,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,369. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 104,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

