Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,918,000 after buying an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $59,444,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,711,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,826,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARNA. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

